KTOO

Crime & Courts | Local Government | Southcentral

Anchorage commissioner charged with defrauding city for more than $1.6M in COVID relief funds

by

The James M. Fitzgerald U.S. Courthouse & Federal Building in downtown Anchorage, pictured here on a rainy day, Aug. 31, 2022. (Valerie Kern/Alaska Public Media)

An Anchorage city commissioner and her husband have been charged with fraudulently obtaining more than $1.6 million in COVID-19 relief funds.

Officials with the U.S. Attorney’s office say 41-year-old Rosalina Mavaega and her husband, 44-year-old Esau Fualema Jr., misused money that was supposed to go to the nonprofit they founded, House of Transformations.

The money came from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. The couple applied for a portion of Anchorage’s share of the funding in May 2021 — and got it.

Prosecutors say the couple falsely claimed their nonprofit would use the money to provide housing, treatment and training services. Instead, federal charges accuse them of depositing the funds into personal accounts to finance and pay off taxes on their businesses. They’re also accused of using the money to secure a cash loan and purchase cryptocurrency.

Mayor Dave Bronson named Maveaga to two city commissions in 2022. She was expelled from the Equal Rights Commission last week after several absences. She remained listed as a member Monday on the city’s housing and homelessness commission.

The charges follow an investigation by ProPublica and the Anchorage Daily News that found Maveaga and her husband received one of the city’s largest COVID-19 relief grants in 2021 despite prior fraud allegations.

The couple applied for another grant for roughly $1.4 million dollars last year, but didn’t receive it.

Elizabeth Aumavae was director of House of Transformations when federal authorities began investigating Mavaega and Fualema, though she no longer is listed on the company’s website. Aumavae’s brother, Uluao “Junior” Aumavae, is Bronson’s chief equity officer. Bronson was elected in July 2021, after the funding was granted to the couple.

A federal grand jury has indicted Maveaga and Fualema on five felony charges, including fraud, money laundering and identity theft. The two appeared in court Friday. They pleaded not guilty.

If convicted, the couple faces a minimum sentence of two years in prison.

Alaska Public Media

Alaska Public Media is one of our partner stations in Anchorage. KTOO collaborates with partners across the state to cover important news and to share stories with our audiences.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

Man arrested in Peru in connection with bomb threats made to Alaska schools

The threats were sent out between Sept. 15 and 21 to communities in Alaska, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut and Arizona. 

Project to increase access to justice in rural Alaska receives $1M boost from National Science Foundation

With the funding, Alaska Legal Services Corp. hopes to train community justice workers in rural Alaska on more complex legal tasks.

Juneau Police Department badge logo

Finalist for Juneau police chief job led an investigation that divided a small Colorado town

Derek Bos led an investigation that targeted two school administrators who stored explicit photos of a minor as evidence in a sexting investigation. A judge dismissed the charges, and the school board reinstated the administrators.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications