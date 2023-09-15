Alaska Volcano Observatory reports ‘explosive eruption’ at Mt. Shishaldin

Mount Shishaldin in the eastern Aleutians is erupting, marking the latest event in a summer of increased activity at the volcano. The Alaska Volcano Observatory said “an explosive eruption” began shortly after 5 p.m. Friday.

“Ash is currently being produced and is drifting to the east below the cloud deck,” the volcano watch group reported.

#Shishaldin RED/WARNING

Fri, Sept 15, 2023, 5:41 PM AKDT

An explosive eruption from Shishaldin began ~ 5:10 p.m. AKDT on September 15, 2023 following a several-hour increase in seismicity. 1/4@USGSVolcanoes @akdggs @UAFGI pic.twitter.com/UfHRm9qAfY — Alaska AVO (@alaska_avo) September 16, 2023

The stratovolcano is near the center of Unimak Island, about 20 miles from False Pass, a fishing community with around 350 residents.

The National Weather Service issued a statement Friday evening warning of possible “trace ashfall” in False Pass, King Cove and Cold Bay.

A Special Weather Statement is in effect for portions of the Alaska Peninsula Friday evening. Trace ashfall is possible for communities north and east of Shishaldin Volcano, including False Pass, King Cove, and Cold Bay. #AKwx pic.twitter.com/Okz7b2AlHZ — NWS Anchorage (@NWSAnchorage) September 16, 2023

Intermittent eruptions at Shishaldin have been disrupting air travel since July, one of which spewed ash as high as 40,000 feet.

The current aviation color code has been raised to red.