Alaska Volcano Observatory reports ‘explosive eruption’ at Mt. Shishaldin

Ash emissions from Shishaldin Volcano captured on an Alaska Volcano Observatory webcam on Sept. 15, 2023. (Courtesy of AVO/USGS)

Mount Shishaldin in the eastern Aleutians is erupting, marking the latest event in a summer of increased activity at the volcano. The Alaska Volcano Observatory said “an explosive eruption” began shortly after 5 p.m. Friday.

“Ash is currently being produced and is drifting to the east below the cloud deck,” the volcano watch group reported.

The stratovolcano is near the center of Unimak Island, about 20 miles from False Pass, a fishing community with around 350 residents.

The National Weather Service issued a statement Friday evening warning of possible “trace ashfall” in False Pass, King Cove and Cold Bay.

Intermittent eruptions at Shishaldin have been disrupting air travel since July, one of which spewed ash as high as 40,000 feet.

The current aviation color code has been raised to red.

