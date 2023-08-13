Small landslide on Starr Hill prompts evacuations, warning from city officials

A small landslide on Starr Hill in Juneau on Saturday night led to evacuations and a warning from city officials for others who might be at risk.

In a Facebook post, Capital City Fire and Rescue said the landslide started above 429 Nelson Street. No one was hurt in the slide, but one house was affected. Reached by phone on Sunday morning, fire department staff could not say how badly damaged the house was.

The fire department’s post said several homes near the slide were evacuated on Saturday night “as a precaution until the rain lets up.”

On Sunday, Red Cross of Alaska spokesperson Taylar Sausen said the organization had served five people from two families who had evacuated from their homes after the slide.

Tom Mattice, the city’s emergency program manager, said Sunday that there still could be some danger as the weekend’s rainstorm tapers off.

“The risk will decrease as slopes stabilize,” he said. “But there is still some risk from saturated slopes.”

A news release from the city said residents who live in landslide-prone areas should “consider making alternative housing plans and/or preparing a go-bag in case of a need to evacuate” as the weekend’s drenching rains continue.

On Friday, the city also warned residents to stay away from Juneau’s “already unstable river banks” during this weekend’s storm.

The National Weather Service’s forecast is calling for more rain through the week, with a weaker system moving in behind this one.