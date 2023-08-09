KTOO

Juneau

Resources and information for Juneau residents affected by Mendenhall River flooding

by

After a record-breaking flood along the Mendenhall River on Aug. 5, residents whose homes and properties were affected are figuring out what’s next. 

At least 20 households have been displaced, and some properties were destroyed by the glacial outburst flood. 

The city declared a local emergency Aug. 8 to open up avenues for disaster relief funding. 

We’ll update these resources with more information as we learn more about them.

City resources for residents:

Residents with questions about long-term needs or other resources should email floodresponse@juneau.gov.

The city has a page dedicated to community assistance from organizations like the Red Cross and Salvation Army

Capitol Disposal Landfill is accepting self-haul waste from residents of streets impacted by flooding from now through August 26

Property owners who experienced damage or loss can apply for property tax reassessments 

The city has authorized emergency bank stabilization along the Mendenhall River

