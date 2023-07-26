Two humpback whales freed after entanglements near Juneau

Whale experts with NOAA Fisheries have successfully freed two humpback whales, including a well-known calf called “Herbert” that became entangled in fishing gear near Juneau last week.

Herbert’s was the third reported humpback whale entanglement in the area this month.

Sadie Wright is the coordinator for NOAA’s large whale entanglement response program. She said her team had fielded more entanglement reports than usual for July.

“We’re definitely above average this year for large whale entanglements in Alaska, and in the Southeast,” she said.

Herbert’s entanglement in a recreational crab pot line was reported by a researcher at Auke Bay Laboratories early last week.

A local whale watching company shuttled NOAA biologists out to Herbert and his mother, Juneauite, while the whales fed near Favorite Reef. The biologists were able to cut loose most of the fishing gear from their boat. Drone footage later confirmed that the calf shook off what was left.

Juneauite is often seen outside of Juneau. This was the second entanglement for one of her calves, following a similar incident in 2016.

Wright also confirmed that another resident humpback whale, nicknamed Manu, was able to free himself after an entanglement in crab pot gear around Fritz Cove earlier this month. The response team tracked the gear using a satellite tag.

“All of the gear that he was entangled in is accounted for,” Wright said. “But we’re interested to see if he has injuries or if he is able to forage properly.”

The team is asking for recreational boaters, whale watch tour managers and researchers to keep an eye out for Manu around Frederick Sound.

A third, unidentified whale that was entangled in a gill net earlier this month has not been spotted since.

Entanglement in fishing gear can be life-threatening for whales. Heavy, floating gear can cause exhaustion and limit feeding. The risk of entanglement is higher for free floating lines.

Wright said fishermen can reduce the risk of entanglement by using weighted lines and removing fishing gear when it’s not in use.