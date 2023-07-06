KTOO

Juneau | Wildlife

NOAA is looking for 2 humpback whales entangled in fishing gear near Juneau

by

Manunauna, nicknamed Manu, trailing yellow crab pot buoys and a green satellite tag buoy. (Photo courtesy of NOAA Fisheries/Suzie Teerlink)

NOAA biologists are asking people to watch for two humpback whales that were seen entangled in fishing gear in the Juneau area on Monday. 

One of the whales, named Manunauna or Manu for short, was reported tangled in a crab pot line in Fritz Cove on Monday morning. NOAA biologist Sadie Wright said the agency is tracking that whale. 

“From the Coast Guard vessel, we were able to attach a satellite tag buoy,” she said. “If he slows down or appears to be showing any signs of distress, we can launch another response.”

Wright said the entanglement is life-threatening.

“It passes through the mouth and inhibits its ability to forage,” she said. 

Manu the whale was trailing two yellow buoys with a green buoy behind him. He was last tracked near Warm Springs Bay on Baranof Island, but Wright expects he will come back to the Juneau area. She said NOAA would like any photos or information people may have on Manu. 

The second unidentified whale was reported entangled in gillnet gear in Taku Inlet just before noon on Monday. Wright said NOAA is seeking any information on this whale if people see it. 

“Stay at least 100 yards away from the whale for the whale’s safety and for their own,” she said. “Boat propellers can get snagged up in the entangling materials that whales are dragging behind them. And that just makes a bad situation worse.”

To reduce the chance of entanglements, Wright recommends that people avoid using floating line.

NOAA Fisheries asks that people report sightings to the marine mammal hotline at (877) 925-7773, or to the U.S. Coast Guard on VHF Channel 16. NOAA asks that anyone who spots one of the whales not take any hands-on response actions.

Yvonne Krumrey

Local News Reporter, KTOO

Juneau is built on hidden and assumed layers of power and access, influencing how we interact with identity, with the law and with each other. I bring you stories of the gaps in access to power, and those who are working to close those gaps.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

A white raven has appeared on the Kenai Peninsula

“Whether it’s good or bad depends on the tradition," said a local photographer who's been documenting the bird.

Researchers found a rare octopus nursery off the coast of Costa Rica

It's only the world's third known octopus nursery. The research team may have also discovered a new species of Muusoctopus, a genus of small to medium sized octopus that lacks an ink sack.

‘We can go fishing’: Appeals court says Southeast Alaska troll fishery can open this summer

A federal appeals panel issued a last-second ruling, reversing a lower court ruling that would have kept the $85 million industry off the water.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications