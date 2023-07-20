Newscast – Thursday, July 20, 2023

KTOO

  • Dozens of friends and family gathered last night at the shore of Mendenhall Lake to hold a candlelight vigil for Paul Jose Rodriguez Jr.,
  • Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor signed a letter last month supporting states’ rights to access medical information about abortion and gender affirming care,
  • A federal judge has dismissed the state of Alaska’s lawsuit against the federal government over contamination on Alaska Native Corporation lands,
  • A conversation with Southeast Alaska’s House District 2 Representative Rebecca Himschoot on budget vetoes at the end of the legislative session

