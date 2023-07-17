Rescue teams search for Juneau man missing near Mendenhall Glacier

A Juneau man has been missing for nearly a week after going kayaking on Mendenhall Lake.

According to the Juneau Police Department Paul Jose Rodriguez Jr., 43, was last seen by his roommate last Monday.

“We performed an aerial search this morning,” said Jackie Ebert with Juneau Mountain Rescue. “The SEADOGS organization are out there with their dogs.”

Juneau Mountain Rescue is assisting the Alaska State Troopers, the U.S. Forest Service and other organizations with the search.



Ebert said officials believe Rodriguez intended to kayak toward the glacier. A post on Rodriguez’s Facebook page on Tuesday shows a picture of a kayak with the glacier in the background and the caption “Headed up to the glacier!” His kayak was found floating unattended in Mendenhall Lake on Tuesday, according to information from the Juneau Police Department.

He was reported overdue Sunday night. Ebert said she did not know why Rodriguez wasn’t reported missing sooner.

For those planning to recreate in the area, Ebert says to consider other options.

“There are a lot of resources out there right now. So maybe not necessarily rush towards that area. But if they are out there, just keep an eye out,” Ebert said. “We unfortunately don’t have a good description of what he was wearing when he was out.”

Alaska State Troopers did not immediately reply to a request for more information.