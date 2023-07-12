Newscast – Wednesday, July 12, 2023

In this newscast:
- The Ketchikan City Council last week voted to move a controversial book about sex and relationships from the teen section to the adult section of the library, reversing a previous vote to keep it in place,
- Large swaths of western Canada are ablaze in a record-shattering wildfire season for the country and now people in Southeast Alaska are starting to see the smoke,
- Alaska’s labor shortage and declining population may have more to do with the smaller number of people coming into the state than the number of people leaving