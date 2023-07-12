KTOO

Newscast – Wednesday, July 12, 2023

  • The Ketchikan City Council last week voted to move a controversial book about sex and relationships from the teen section to the adult section of the library, reversing a previous vote to keep it in place,
  • Large swaths of western Canada are ablaze in a record-shattering wildfire season for the country and now people in Southeast Alaska are starting to see the smoke,
  • Alaska’s labor shortage and declining population may have more to do with the smaller number of people coming into the state than the number of people leaving

