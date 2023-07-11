KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

July 11, 2023: Insights into ICWA: Unpacking the US Supreme Court Decision on the Indian Child Welfare Act

by

Valerie Davidson, Alex Cleghorn & Jim LaBelle
(Photos courtesy of Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium, Rhonda McBride, and Jim LaBelle)

July 11, 2023 — Full Episode

There was a collective sigh of relief from tribal leaders across the nation when the US Supreme Court upheld the Indian Child Welfare Act last month. 

They worried that if ICWA were overturned, it would unravel more than just tribal authority over child custody cases.

On Juneau Afternoon, three Alaska Native leaders weigh in on what was at stake.

  • Valerie Davidson, head of the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium, explains why ICWA helps to keep the decisions made to protect children, closer to home.   
  • Alex Cleghorn, a longtime Alaska Native Justice Center attorney and currently Chief Operating Officer, explains the underlying principles behind ICWA.
  • Jim LaBelle, president of the National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition, gets to the heart of the matter, as he shares his family’s personal story.   

KNBA’s Rhonda McBride hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Subscribe to the podcast:

Apple Podcasts
NPR One
Spotify
Stitcher
RSS

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

Alaska Native people celebrate US Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the Indian Child Welfare Act

With the court’s decision to back the right of tribes to oversee child custody cases came a collective sigh of relief among Alaska Native leaders.

Alaska’s Native and political leaders praise Supreme Court decision on Indian Child Welfare Act

The U.S. Supreme Court upheld the constitutionality of a federal law used in many Alaska adoption and child custody cases.

Supreme Court affirms Indian Child Welfare Act

Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito were the lone justices to dissent. The decision represents a major victory for federal Indian law and tribes across the nation.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications