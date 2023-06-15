Supreme Court affirms Indian Child Welfare Act

The Supreme Court handed down a major decision Thursday in the Haaland v. Brackeen case, affirming the constitutionality of the Indian Child Welfare Act by a 7-2 vote.

Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito were the lone justices to dissent.

The decision represents a major victory for federal Indian law and tribes across the nation.

In the opinion, authored by Justice Amy Coney Barrett, said the court “declines to disturb the Fifth Circuit’s conclusion that ICWA is consistent with” Congress’s authority under the Constitution in Article I.

“The United States, joined by several Indian Tribes, defends the law,” read the opinion. “But the bottom line is that we reject all of petitioners’ challenges to the statute, some on the merits and others for lack of standing.” Challengers cited that ICWA was against “federal authority, infringes state sovereignty, and discriminates on the basis of race.”

Justice Neal Gorsuch, the justice with extensive federal Indian law knowledge and experience of all the justices, wrote in support:

“Often, Native American Tribes have come to this Court seeking justice only to leave with bowed heads and empty hands. But that is not because this Court has no justice to offer them. Our Constitution reserves for the Tribes a place—an enduring place—in the structure of American life. It promises them sovereignty for as long as they wish to keep it. And it secures that promise by divesting States of authority over Indian affairs and by giving the federal government certain significant (but limited and enumerated) powers aimed at building a lasting peace.

“In adopting the Indian Child Welfare Act, Congress exercised that lawful authority to secure the right of Indian parents to raise their families as they please; the right of Indian children to grow in their culture; and the right of Indian communities to resist fading into the twilight of history. All of that is in keeping with the Constitution’s original design.”

President Joe Biden also weighed in shortly after the ruling was released. He said ICWA is a vital law he is proud to support and stands with tribes.

The ruling keeps in place a vital law that protects tribal sovereignty and Native children, Biden said in a statement.

“Our Nation’s painful history looms large over today’s decision. In the not-so-distant past, Native children were stolen from the arms of the people who loved them. They were sent to boarding schools or to be raised by non-Indian families—all with the aim of erasing who they are as Native people and tribal citizens,” the statement reads. “These were acts of unspeakable cruelty that affected generations of Native children and threatened the very survival of Tribal Nations. The Indian Child Welfare Act was our Nation’s promise: never again.”

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, Laguna Pueblo, called the decision “a welcome affirmation across Indian Country of what presidents and congressional majorities on both sides of the aisle have recognized for the past four decades.”

“For nearly two centuries, federal policies promoted the forced removal of Indian children from their families and communities through boarding schools, foster care, and adoption. Those policies were a targeted attack on the existence of Tribes, and they inflicted trauma on children, families and communities that people continue to feel today.”

Tribes, Native organizations, advocates and allies cheered the decision, reposting sentiments like “tribal sovereignty wins” or “ICWA stands!”

Mary Kathryn Nagle, Cherokee, is a Native rights attorney and Counsel to the National Indigenous Women’s Resource Center for which she filed an amicus brief on behalf of in the case.

She emphasized what the day means to Indian Country, “we just could not have gotten better news. This is an incredible, incredible victory.”

This breaking story originally appeared in Indian Country Today and is republished here with permission. Check back for updates.