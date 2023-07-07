July 7, 2023: Perseverance STAR program and First Friday updates from Marie Drake, Hearthside Books, and the Juneau Artists Gallery

Cast of Perseverance Theatre’s STAR 2019 production “Bloody Blackbeard” (photo courtesy of Julie Y. Coppens/Perseverance Theater)

July 7, 2023 — Full Episode

On today’s program:

Perseverance Theatre’s Summer Arts Theatre Rendezvous program kicks off this July STAR (Summer Theatre Arts Rendezvous) is a theatre arts summer program for youth between 12–18 years old in which students will develop the skillsets that align with their interests. This summer will have three week-long tracks for students to choose from (or choose all three). Students can choose from Playwriting & Directing, Acting, or Musical Theatre & Production (or all three) and hone their skills with the guidance and mentorship of Teaching Artists.





Hearthside Books hosts nature photographer and author Bob Armstrong Hearthside will host Bob Armstrong for July’s First Friday event. Bob will be signing copies of his indispensable local nature titles. Ben Higdon will accompany on guitar.





Marie Drake Planetarium Explore our solar system and see some short movies on a 30-foot dome. Join for as long as you like, and bring your questions. Suitable for all ages.





Juneau Artist Gallery First Friday Rick Kauzlarich is the featured artist for the month of July at the Juneau Artists Gallery. For the First Friday event, he has created portraits of each of the gallery members. The Gallery is located at 175 South Franklin St. on the 1st floor of the historic Senate Building.







Volunteer Andy Kline hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Guests:

Rio Alberto , Perseverance Theatre

, Perseverance Theatre Bob Armstrong , Nature Photographer and Author

, Nature Photographer and Author Katrina Woolford , Hearthside Books

, Hearthside Books Steve Kocsis , Marie Drake Planetarium

, Marie Drake Planetarium Rosemary Walling , Marie Drake Planetarium

, Marie Drake Planetarium Rick Kauzlarich , Artist, Juneau Artists Gallery

, Artist, Juneau Artists Gallery Laurie Craig, Juneau Artists Gallery

Subscribe to the podcast:

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.

Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.