KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Thursday, July 6, 2023

by

In this newscast:

  • Temperatures in Juneau are expected to climb to highs near 80 this Friday with a heat wave that will extend into the weekend.
  • Alaska’s early wildfire season is much lower than last year’s record-setting burn.
  • The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is testing out a new drone to help survey fish populations in the Gulf of Alaska.
  • Juneau Representative Sara Hannan has filed for reelection in an attempt to bolster a special legislative session.
  • Two entangled humpback whales have been spotted near Juneau.

 

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications