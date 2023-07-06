Newscast – Thursday, July 6, 2023

In this newscast:
- Temperatures in Juneau are expected to climb to highs near 80 this Friday with a heat wave that will extend into the weekend.
- Alaska’s early wildfire season is much lower than last year’s record-setting burn.
- The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is testing out a new drone to help survey fish populations in the Gulf of Alaska.
- Juneau Representative Sara Hannan has filed for reelection in an attempt to bolster a special legislative session.
- Two entangled humpback whales have been spotted near Juneau.