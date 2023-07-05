KTOO

Rain and mud make Mount Marathon trail ‘an absolute nightmare’

Runners take off at the starting line of the Mount Marathon men’s race in Seward on July 4, 2023. (Dev Hardikar/Alaska Public Media)

More than 800 runners tackled rain and treacherous trail on Tuesday in Seward’s grueling Mount Marathon race. David Norris, originally from Fairbanks, took first place in the men’s race with a time of 44 minutes and 51 seconds. He said it was one of the toughest races he’s ever run.

“It’s probably the gnarliest I’ve ever seen,” said Norris. “Just like, super muddy down in the woods, and then even up top where it’s usually just dry rock, that had a little mud mixed in.”

Brenna Flannery and fellow racers trudge up Mount Marathon. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

This year marked the 95th running of the race that sends runners up and back down the towering Mount Marathon on the Fourth of July. Norris now lives in Colorado, and has run the Mount Marathon race four times. He’s also won all four times. He set the record of 41 minutes and 26 seconds in 2016.

In the women’s race, Christy Marvin of Palmer came out on top with a time of 52 minutes and 52 seconds.

“This is my 10th year, and it was my goal to make it in the top three all 10 years in a row,” she said. “And I did it today with a third win! So I’m super stoked.”

Competitors make the grueling climb to the top of the course. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

She pulled off a close first place just 15 seconds ahead of runner-up Meg Inokuma of Palmer.

Marvin said the rain made the race especially tough this year. It slowed down all the runners, who had to be careful not to slip. The course was so muddy that competitors had to hose themselves off at the finish line.

“The conditions were an absolute nightmare and a huge mess and I was really nervous both for my boys this morning and then for myself this afternoon,” said Marvin.

Competitors make their way up the ridgeline. (Dev Hardikar/Alaska Public Media)

Marvin wasn’t the only one in her family with a first-place win on Tuesday. Her 16-year-old son Coby won the Mount Maraton boy’s race.

Tania Boonstra of Kenai, age 15, won the girl’s race.

Julianne Dickerson (left) rejoices with other racers at the Mount Marathon finish line. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

Alaska Public Media

Alaska Public Media is one of our partner stations in Anchorage. KTOO collaborates with partners across the state to cover important news and to share stories with our audiences.

