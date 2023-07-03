2 dead, 3 survive after plane crashes near Old Harbor

A small plane crashed near the village of Old Harbor — on the southeast side of Kodiak Island — on Sunday afternoon, leaving two people dead.

A Coast Guard spokesperson said via email Sunday that five people were aboard the Piper Cherokee when it went down about 3 miles north of Old Harbor. Watchstanders from Coast Guard Sector Anchorage received the call at approximately 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Two people died in the crash, with three survivors found at the crash site. One passenger was reported to be in critical condition and was flown by helicopter to Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center. Two other passengers who were injured but in stable condition were flown by a good Samaritan plane to awaiting medical personnel.

The plane was operated by Kodiak-based Vertigo Air. The company declined to comment when reached by phone on Monday morning.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story.