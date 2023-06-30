KTOO

Southcentral | Sports

Alaska weightlifter Bobby Hill brings home gold from Special Olympics World Summer Games

by

Eagle River Special Olympian Bobby Hill (right) and his father Bobby Sr. Hill won four medals at this year’s Special Olympic World Summer Games in Berlin. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

Several Alaska athletes competed in the Special Olympic World Summer Games in Berlin, Germany this month. Eagle River resident Bobby Hill took home a gold medal and three silvers in various weightlifting events.

Hill has been doing Special Olympics for more than 30 years. He says training for multiple events means keeping up his strength. While he likes earning medals, he says he appreciates meeting other athletes more.

“It’s great, and really awesome,” Hill said. “But I like being with my friends.”

Hill earned a gold medal in bench press, lifting 70 kilograms – or 154 pounds. He took silver in squat, deadlift and combination lifting as well.

Hill’s father, Bobby Sr, says his son has always loved sports and started competing in the Special Olympics when he was 8. In addition to the accolades, Bobby Sr. says competing in powerlifting has helped his son live a healthier life.

This isn’t Hill’s first time at the World Summer Games. He competed in Dublin, Ireland in 2003 and Shanghai, China in 2007.

Hill wasn’t the only Alaskan to shine at this Summer Games. Palmer resident Gretchen Winter got 4th place in the 1500-meter run.

“Bobby and Gretchen have represented Alaska and the United States with pride,” said Special Olympics Alaska Interim CEO, Sarah Arts. “Watching Gretchen fight through an injury, never giving up, was incredibly inspiring. And Bobby rose to the occasion, lifting more than his bodyweight in all three of his lifts.”

Alaska Public Media

Alaska Public Media is our partner station in Anchorage. KTOO collaborates with partners across the state to cover important news and to share stories with our audiences.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

State opens public comment period on rule limiting transgender girls in high school sports

If adopted, the effect of the new regulation would be to prohibit transgender girls from participating on girls sports teams; transgender boys would be allowed to participate on girls or boys teams.

Gold Medal basketball tournament returns to Juneau after pandemic hiatus

Reporter Klas Stolpe covered this year's tournament for the Juneau Empire. He spoke with KTOO’s Chloe Pleznac about some of the highlights and history of this beloved event.

Anchorage cyclist wins 2023 Iditarod Trail Invitational

The human-powered race follows the path of the famed dog race.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications