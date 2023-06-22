Planned Parenthood in Juneau is now offering vasectomies.

Mack Smith with Planned Parenthood Great Northwest Hawai‘i, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky said demand has risen 41% in those states since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year.

“We’re seeing folks who produce sperm looking for options like this to support their partners,” she said. “And we’re hearing from patients that they don’t want just one partner to have to be the one to make sure that they aren’t getting pregnant.”

People in Juneau can already get vasectomies at Bartlett Regional Hospital. But Smith said patients have been asking Planned Parenthood to add vasectomies to the organization’s range of sexual health care services.

“At the end of the day, that’s what we’re aiming for is to break down as many barriers to health care as possible and get as many options to health care as possible,” Smith said.

For now, appointments will be available every other month — the next time slots are in August. The provider who performs procedures travels from Anchorage.

“But that can be flexible, depending on what we’re seeing in terms of demand,” Smith said.

Smith said that many insurance companies cover the procedure, and the costs range from complete coverage to $1000. She recommends that patients schedule their appointments a month or more in advance to get pre-authorization from their insurance.

In Alaska, abortion protections are written into the constitution, but Alaskans in rural areas still have limited access to abortion care.