Newscast – Wednesday, June 14, 2023

In this newscast:
- The Juneau Planning commission has voted to change the name of South Seward Street in downtown Juneau to Heritage Way.
- Heat pumps installers in Southeast Alaska struggle to keep up as demand grows.
- A team of researchers around Price of Wales Island are using an underwater robot powered by AI to look for more evidence about how long Indigenous people have lived on the land.
- Tribes in Southeast Alaska and across the border in Canada have declared a state of emergency for salmon facing environmental risks.