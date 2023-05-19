Newscast – Friday, May 19, 2023

In this newscast:
- The Alaska Legislature struck a deal to finalize the state’s budget Thursday evening, on the first day of the special session.
- At their quarterly meeting leaders with the Alaska Federation of Natives said little to address the departure of two major Tribal entities that pulled out of the organization earlier this month.
- Alaska’s death rate from traumatic brain injuries is the highest in the nation, according to a new report from the state health department.
- Two Alaska Native organizations have recently established “Green Banks,” lending institutions dedicated to funding clean energy and environmental infrastructure.