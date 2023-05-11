Newscast – Thursday, May 11, 2023

In this newscast:
- An Alaska Airlines plane featuring a design by Alaska Native artist Crystal Worl will make its inaugural flight from Anchorage to Juneau tomorrow,
- Congresswoman Mary Peltola and other House Democrats say they’re worried the U.S. Supreme Court is about to weaken the Indian Child Welfare Act,
- Across Alaska, parents are struggling to find childcare and there are barriers for childcare providers who want to work in rural Alaska,
- Unalaska is one week into its annual community cleanup event and dozens of volunteers have already removed over 400 bags of trash,
- The Municipality of Anchorage’s chief fiscal officer is resigning