A Crystal Worl-designed Alaska Airlines plane will make its inaugural flight to Juneau on Friday

An Alaska Airlines plane now features formline art by Juneau artist Crystal Worl.

On Friday, it will make its inaugural flight from Anchorage to Juneau, landing at 9:23 a.m. before continuing on to Sitka, Ketchikan and Seattle.

Worl has imagined designing plane art for years – in 2020, she tagged Alaska Airlines in an Instagram post sharing an idea.

Now her blue, white and pink design — depicting salmon in Northwest Coast formline — completely covers a passenger jet.

“Every time I looked at an Alaska plane, I couldn’t help but visualize the salmon being in formline, or having some sort of design that represents identity,” she told the airline in a press release. “I can’t help but look at things and see how to Indigenize them.”

The plane is named Xáat Kwáani, or Salmon People. According to Alaska Airlines, it’s the first time they’ve featured a language besides English on the main door of an aircraft.

“For me, this plane is confirmation that the art, language and culture that our Ancestors practiced and hoped to pass on to future generations is not only alive and well but is thriving,” Dawn Smith, co-chair of Alaska Airlines’ Native Employee Network, said in a statement. “It is a statement for all Indigenous people that we are still here.”

Earlier this year, Worl designed a stamp for the U.S. Postal Service. She painted the Elizabeth Peratrovich mural in Juneau, and her art appears on a Juneau ambulance. Last year, she replaced an Anchorage mural depicting local history with one featuring a colorful formline nature scene.

Alaska Airlines’ Salmon Thirty Salmon II, which flew the Milk Run from Seattle through Southeast Alaska for more than a decade, took its last flight in April.

