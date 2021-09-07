KTOO

Tuesday, September 7th: Crystal Worl reflects on the completion her Elizabeth Peratrovich mural. Gustavus carver Lou Cacioppo opens an exhibit in Juneau. League of Women Voter’s forum

by

The last panels of Crystal Worl’s mural are set in place on the south wall of the Juneau downtown library.

It was a race against the weather for Crystal Worl, as she and her team worked to put up a mural on the downtown library wall before Labor Day. Now a giant portrait of Elizabeth Peratrovich, a celebrated Lingit civil rights activist, gazes out across the waterfront.

On Tuesday’s Juneau Afternoon, a visit with Crystal Worl. Find out what sparked this project, and how many in the community rallied to help her bring it to fruition.

Also:

  • Gustavus carver Lou Cacioppo talks about his Juneau exhibit at V’s Cellar.
  • A preview of the Juneau League of Women Voters candidate forum this week.

Catch Tuesday’s Juneau Afternoon with Rhonda McBride, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at ktoo.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.

 

