Tuesday, September 7th: Crystal Worl reflects on the completion her Elizabeth Peratrovich mural. Gustavus carver Lou Cacioppo opens an exhibit in Juneau. League of Women Voter’s forum

It was a race against the weather for Crystal Worl, as she and her team worked to put up a mural on the downtown library wall before Labor Day. Now a giant portrait of Elizabeth Peratrovich, a celebrated Lingit civil rights activist, gazes out across the waterfront.

On Tuesday’s Juneau Afternoon, a visit with Crystal Worl. Find out what sparked this project, and how many in the community rallied to help her bring it to fruition.

Also:

Gustavus carver Lou Cacioppo talks about his Juneau exhibit at V’s Cellar.

A preview of the Juneau League of Women Voters candidate forum this week.

