Newscast – Wednesday, May 10, 2023

In this newscast:
- The US Forest Service has extended its public comment period for a proposed expansion of the Hecla Greens Creek mine by two weeks,
- The State of Alaska is asking for a “partial stay” of a federal court order forcing the closure of commercial salmon trolling for king in Southeast Alaska this summer, pending an appeal,
- Metlakatla’s tribe is using a cultural tourism grant to spread the traditional Tsimshian language around the island’s trails,
- A decision from two large and influential tribal organizations to pull out of the Alaska Federation of Natives has had mixed reactions,
- Anchorage Deputy Library Director Judy Eledge has resigned