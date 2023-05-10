KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Wednesday, May 10, 2023

by

In this newscast:

  • The US Forest Service has extended its public comment period for a proposed expansion of the Hecla Greens Creek mine by two weeks,
  • The State of Alaska is asking for a “partial stay” of a federal court order forcing the closure of commercial salmon trolling for king in Southeast Alaska this summer, pending an appeal,
  • Metlakatla’s tribe is using a cultural tourism grant to spread the traditional Tsimshian language around the island’s trails,
  • A decision from two large and influential tribal organizations to pull out of the Alaska Federation of Natives has had mixed reactions,
  • Anchorage Deputy Library Director Judy Eledge has resigned

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications