May 9, 2023: “For the Love of Brahms” Juneau Jazz and Classics

by

Left: Zuill Bailey, cellist. Middle: James Logan, clarinet. Right: Awadagin Pratt, piano. (Photo courtesy of Juneau Jazz and Classics)

May 9, 2023 — Full Episode

On today’s program:

Stephanie Coulon from Radio Djiido in Studio
(Bostin Christopher/KTOO)

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Guests:

  • Zuill Baily, Artistic Director of Juneau Jazz & Classics
  • Awadagin Pratt, Pianist
  • Dr. James Logan, Clarinetist
  • Paula Roarbacher, Martha Ministry
  • Stephanie Coulon, Radio Djiido

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

