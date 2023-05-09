May 9, 2023: “For the Love of Brahms” Juneau Jazz and Classics

On today’s program:
- Juneau Jazz & Classics continues this evening with “For the Love of Brahms” at the Egan Library with Zuill Bailey, James Logan, and Awadagin Pratt
- Mother’s Day Tea fundraiser with Martha Ministry
- Stephanie Coulon, from Kanaky – New Caledonia, and Radio Djiido, is visiting Juneau and KTOO via an exchange program
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation.
Guests:
- Zuill Baily, Artistic Director of Juneau Jazz & Classics
- Awadagin Pratt, Pianist
- Dr. James Logan, Clarinetist
- Paula Roarbacher, Martha Ministry
- Stephanie Coulon, Radio Djiido
