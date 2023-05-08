Alaska farmers worry about poor harvest as cool weather delays planting

Cool temperatures during April have delayed breakup and greenup, and that in turn will delay Alaska farmers from getting their crops in the ground. That means farmers are facing the likelihood of a below-average harvest, for the third year in a row.

It also means that when Delta Junction farmer Scott Mugrage sets out every morning to feed his livestock, he has to throttle-up when he steers his tractor into the muddy field, some of which are still submerged, to scatter hay for hungry cows and calves.

Mugrage grows hay and feed for his 600 head of cattle, and he sells the rest to livestock owners around the state. But he worries he may not have any surplus this year, because cooler-than-average temperatures last month kept his fields mostly covered with snow until the last week or so. And he says unless it warms up quickly, it’ll take at least a couple more weeks before the meltwater soaks in and the mud dries enough to begin planting hay and barley.

“We’re a long way from planting this year,” he said in an interview Wednesday. “You know, the next step is going to be getting enough heat in that soil to sprout any crop, to start with.”

Delta-area UAF Cooperative Extension Service agent Phil Kaspari says the presence of all that snow and slush on fields in the area means farmers aren’t going to be able to get those plants in the ground anytime soon.

“We normally like to be in the field really making good progress around May 10th,” he said. But this year, “that isn’t going to happen.”

Kaspari says grains like barley should be planted by May 25 to mature enough for a good harvest. And also because that’s the cutoff date for farmers to be eligible for a full crop-insurance payout, if the growing season turns out poorly — again.

“Last year, with all the snow we had, a lot of guys didn’t get started until the 22nd, 23rd,” he said in an interview Wednesday. “And we had that late-July frost and then that early-August frost.”