3 soldiers are dead after a pair of Army helicopters collided near Healy

File photo of two AH-64D Apache helicopters. (File/DVIDS)

Three soldiers died and another was injured in a mid-air crash of two Army helicopters in Interior Alaska yesterday.

According to an 11th Airborne Division release, the helicopters  — based at Fort Wainwright in Fairbanks — were returning from a training mission when they collided near Healy.

The release says two soldiers were declared dead at the scene and a third died on the way to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital. The soldier injured in the crash is being treated at the hospital in Fairbanks.

The accident will be investigated by a team from the Army Combat Readiness Center, in Alabama. The Army says it will withhold the names of the victims until 24 hours after their next of kin have been notified.

In February, two soldiers were hurt after their For Wainwright-based Apache helicopter crashed in Talkeetna.

