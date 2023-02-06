KTOO

Interior | Military

2 hurt when Army attack helicopter crashes in Talkeetna

by

An Army AH-64 Apache Helicopter flies during 2014 training exercises in California. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Charles Probst)

Two Fort Wainwright soldiers are undergoing treatment for injuries they sustained Sunday when their Army attack helicopter crashed at the Talkeetna airport during a training flight.

The soldiers, with the 25th Attack Battalion, were transported from the scene to area medical facilities for treatment, according to a Monday statement from the Army’s 11th Airborne Division. One of the soldiers was flown to a hospital and the other was taken by ambulance.

A division spokesperson says the AH-64 Apache helicopter was one of four that were taking part in the training.

The spokesperson said the crash will be investigated by a team from the Army Combat Readiness Center at Fort Rucker, Ala.

KUAC - Fairbanks

KUAC is our partner station in Fairbanks. KTOO collaborates with partners across the state to cover important news and to share stories with our audiences.

