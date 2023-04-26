New totem poles on Juneau’s waterfront will soon have signs explaining their significance

In red, teal and black, the Kaagwaantaan totem pole stands tall in front of the mural of Elizabeth Peratrovich in downtown Juneau.

Carved by Lingít artist Nicholas Galanin from Sitka, it’s one of 12 totem poles that have been raised along the docks downtown. They’re part of the Kootéeyaa Deiyí, or Totem Pole Trail, that Sealaska Heritage Institute is installing along the waterfront.

“It reaffirms our place on our ancestral lands. It acknowledges that we’ve always been here,” said Ricardo Worl, communications director for Sealaska Heritage Institute.

Worl says that soon, signs will go up near each pole explaining what they are and their significance. And people will be able to watch videos about the poles online. He says the poles need context — there have already been reports of people climbing on one for photos.

“We realize weʼre going to have to work with the community to educate everyone,” Worl said. “This is not Disney Land.”

He also plans to have shops downtown carry pamphlets about the poles, the clan histories they represent and the artists who made them.

Worl said getting the first 12 poles up has been a whirlwind. Some were raised Saturday morning, just before the Kootéeyaa Deiyí Ceremony.

Eighteen more poles are planned. But there isnʼt a set timeline. Worl said it will likely be a multi-year process.

“I think there’s just so much excitement still surrounding the polls that we want to capitalize on that and sort of keep the ball rolling,” he said.

The first 12 poles were funded by a $2.9 million grant from the Mellon Foundation and featured renowned artists from Lingít, Haida, and Tsimshian communities. Worl said SHI is speaking with Alaskaʼs congressional delegation about possible federal funding for the additional totem poles.