Students in UAS Northwest Coast Arts program will showcase their work on Friday

by

Lukwil Gatgyeda T’aamtsooyax James Williams shows the work he’s completed in Wayne Price’s beginning carving class on April 18, 2023. (Photo by Yvonne Krumrey/KTOO)

The University of Alaska Southeast will showcase student work made in the school’s Northwest Coast Art program this Friday.

Earlier in the week, students were making paddles in a basement workshop on campus. Lukwil Gatgyeda T’aamtsooyax James Williams was working away at one for master carver Wayne Price’s class.

“I can’t quite get it to look the way I want it. So I’ve been fiddling around with it. And different designs,” he said.

Several of Price’s beginning carving students were working intently, hunched over their paddles with chisels or paint brushes. No one was chatting.  

Price says they’re almost ready to show their work.

“Everybody’s counting how many days to go and how much work they got to get done,” Price said over the sound of carving. 

Guná Megan Jensen’s project is already finished. She’s an instructor in the Arts department but took Price’s class because she admires his work.

“Because he’s a boss. He’s the best,” she said.

Guná Megan Jensen paints a paddle that Wayne Price carved on April 18, 2023. (Photo by Yvonne Krumrey)

Price said the students have been putting in a lot of hours out of class, too. And he says the weekend show offers a good chance for them to learn how to present their work

“Based on my own personal experiences, doing art shows, they’re tough,” Price said. “Some people are really, really good at it. But it didn’t happen right away, for me. It was a slow climb to the top.”

Price’s advanced class will bring their work too, including masks and clan hats. 

The gallery is open to the public from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday in Egan 225 in same building as the UAS campus library. 

