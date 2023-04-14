Why we’re pausing our Twitter account

KTOO has recently decided to stop posting to Twitter from its main station account. Twitter has become less and less a place where we feel like we can effectively engage with our audience. And last week, Twitter labeled NPR’s official twitter account “state-affiliated media,” a designation given to government-controlled media outlets. Twitter later updated that designation to “government funded media,” implying “government involvement over editorial content,” per the company’s definition.

NPR has announced its organizational accounts will no longer be active. While Twitter has not applied this designation to KTOO’s account, we’ve decided to suspend activity on our account, too. We’ve made this decision due to the misleading nature of this label, the incongruence of its application, and a declining audience on the platform. We will continue to monitor this situation and may resume posting content to Twitter if this situation changes.

Gavel Alaska will continue to tweet about changes in meeting times, cancelations, recesses, and other procedural details at the Alaska State Legislature.

KTOO is an independently operated nonprofit organization. Our priority is to serve our community with news, music, arts, and culture from Alaska’s Capital City. Our editorial independence is at the core of these services, with a primary focus on stories of local and statewide importance.

KTOO is governed by a volunteer Board of Directors, made up of members from the community who provide strategic and fiduciary oversight of the organization. Like KTOO, NPR is governed by an independent Board of Trustees and editorial integrity is upheld through a vigorous code of ethics which NPR and KTOO journalists adhere to.

On NPR and KTOO funding

National Public Radio (NPR) funding derives primarily from corporate and individual supporters, philanthropic grants and NPR member stations. NPR does not receive any funding directly from the federal government. However, a small percentage (less than 1%) of NPR’s funding does come directly from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), a separate nonprofit entity created by Congress as a part of the Public Broadcasting Act of 1967. The act charged the CPB with encouraging and facilitating program diversity, expand educational broadcasting, and ensure that a portion of radio and television programs are in service to the public interest throughout the country.

Over two thirds of KTOO’s annual operating revenue derives from individual members, businesses, and organizations within our community. We receive an annual Community Service Grant from CPB which assists us to offset the expense of maintaining our regional radio broadcast and statewide television services. KTOO receives no direct state funding.

Broadcast media is a lifeline in many parts of Alaska. Concurrently, our democracy is under continual threat from misinformation and divisive outlets, making it essential that we deliver independent and community-centered journalism with integrity. In keeping with these values we are saying goodbye to Twitter. You can still find news, music, and cultural stories from KTOO Public Media on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and our weekly newsletter, The Signal.