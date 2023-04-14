KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Friday, April 14, 2023

by

In this newscast:

  • Juneau’s housing crunch usually worsens in the spring, but this year, St. Vincent De Paul’s Dave Ringle says the situation is just plain scary,
  • Alaska Folk Festival organizers scrambled to rearrange the mainstage lineup today as it became clear that headliners Lone Pinon and other performers would not make their scheduled sets,
  • An ash cloud from a volcanic eruption in Russia is impacting airline operations across Alaska,
  • City officials in the Prince of Wales Island community of Craig are responding to scattered reports from residents complaining about issues with their tap water
