KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Friday, April 7, 2023

by

In this newscast:

  • Juneau’s black bears are starting to wake up for the spring, and biologists advise that residents pay attention to trash rules,
  • City leaders outlined a proposed budget to the Juneau Assembly’s finance committee and now members will decide how much property tax to collect through the mill rate,
  • Apayauq Reitan screened her documentary about the experience as the first openly-trans musher in Juneau last week,
  • Pacific Northwest ports and major cruise lines are teaming up to examine how to reduce the carbon footprint of the Alaska cruise circuit,
  • Governor Mike Dunleavy announced a new task force to look at the availability and affordability of child care in Alaska
Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications