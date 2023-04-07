Newscast – Friday, April 7, 2023

In this newscast:
- Juneau’s black bears are starting to wake up for the spring, and biologists advise that residents pay attention to trash rules,
- City leaders outlined a proposed budget to the Juneau Assembly’s finance committee and now members will decide how much property tax to collect through the mill rate,
- Apayauq Reitan screened her documentary about the experience as the first openly-trans musher in Juneau last week,
- Pacific Northwest ports and major cruise lines are teaming up to examine how to reduce the carbon footprint of the Alaska cruise circuit,
- Governor Mike Dunleavy announced a new task force to look at the availability and affordability of child care in Alaska