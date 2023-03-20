Newscast – Monday, March 20, 2023

In this newscast:
- Wildlife biologist Janet Neilson says things are looking up for Southeast’s humpback whales,
- KTOO talked to middle schoolers at the Alliance, an LGBTQ club that Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s bill would require parental permission to attend,
- People who recreate in public outdoor spaces are disproportionately white and the UAF Dept. of Natural Resources and Environment want to know why,
- Alaska’s state education department has selected five tribes for a pilot program that will allow tribes to open new independent schools