After botched order, a Haines grocer is swimming in milk

A Haines grocery store has more milk than it knows what to do with. An ordering error led to the store receiving many times its usual supply.

Sarah Swinton owns Olerud’s grocery store on Main street. This week, there was a glitch in her milk order.

“When I ordered from Dairy Gold, it was in the individual units, so I proceeded to order that way,” she said. “But UNFI wanted it in the cases. So, long story short, normally I get in a pallet of milk, and I got eight pallets of milk.”

That comes out to over 700 gallons of milk, including ten thousand eight-ounce containers.

Swinton says the supplier will not help her deal with the error.

“They were apologetic,” she said. “Apologetic doesn’t pay for my freight or my cost of goods.”

She now has to sell the milk as fast as she can, at a loss.

“I don’t think I want to freeze milk in my store and then try to sell it to my customers after the expiration date, so I’m trying my best to move what I can out of the store,” she said.

Swinton says she thought of making milkshakes but doesn’t have enough staff. She says now would be a good time for customers to make pudding.

“Just stop on by Olerud’s and please grab a gallon of milk,” she said. “It’s a pretty good markdown.”

The milk’s expiration date is March 27.