Newscast -Thursday, Mar. 9th, 2023

In this newscast:

  • Juneau’s wastewater is awash with COVID-19, which provides a source of public health data beyond submitted test results.
  • The City and Borough of Juneau is inviting kids to submit artwork for display at the Augustus Brown swimming pool downtown.
  • Juneau city cleanup crews are responding to a wastewater spill on Douglas Island.
  • The Yukon River’s chum and king runs have returned to record lows, as the Alaska Board of fisheries passes restrictions on the lucrative fishery known as “Area M”
