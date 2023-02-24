Juneau’s city finance director Jeff Rogers is leaving his post

Juneau’s city finance director Jeff Rogers announced on Friday that he is resigning after four years on the job. Rogers joined the finance department in 2019 after leaving the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation.

City manager Rorie Watt says he’s sad to see him go, but that Rogers plans to stay in Juneau through the city’s budget process.

“So I think we’re fine on the budget process,” Watt said. “There are just a lot of things that our finance director does outside of the budget process – provides a lot of financial analysis and advice and insight.”

Watt expects the job to be posted next week.

“In the interim, there are a lot of great employees in the department, and we’re just going to have to figure out how to do the work that he does,” he said.

Watt said worker turnover is an ongoing challenge across departments. City leaders have discussed offering signing bonuses and enhancing retirement benefits to attract and retain workers.