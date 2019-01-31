Jeff Rogers to take over as Juneau’s finance department director

Juneau resident Jeff Rogers will take over as the City and Borough of Juneau’s next finance director this summer.

Rogers will replace Bob Bartholomew, who is retiring in July.

Bartholomew has been in the role for seven years.

Rogers comes from the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation where he directs administrative services. He oversees the department’s accounting, information technology and human resources programs and works on the budget. He also previously worked as the department’s budget manager.

He oversees a team of 48 people at DEC. With the city, he will oversee about 46 people.

After moving to Juneau in 2009 to take a job as the managing director of Perseverance Theatre, Rogers worked as an aide to the Alaska Senate Finance Committee. Before that, he graduated from with a master of fine arts degree from Yale University in 2007.

Rogers will join the city in March to train under Bartholomew. His annual salary will be $134,555.