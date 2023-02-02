KTOO

Congresswoman Peltola hires Josh Revak, a Republican former rival, to run her Alaska office

Josh Revak talks before a floor session on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)

Congresswoman Mary Peltola has chosen Josh Revak, a Republican and former rival, for the key staff position of state director.

“We may have different party affiliations, but the job is about serving all Alaskans,” Revak said in the emailed announcement of his new job.

Revak is a combat veteran and was a state senator from Anchorage when he filed to run for the U.S. House, after Congressman Don Young died. Revak had the endorsement of Young’s widow but finished 10th in the crowded special primary.

Peltola said in an emailed statement that Revak’s skills will be useful to constituents who need help navigating the federal bureaucracy. She said Revak will be the first point of contact for Alaskans who are seeking assistance with federal agencies or casework.

Peltola has hired several Republican staffers — a rarity in Congress.

“Since I won the election with support from Alaskans on both sides of the aisle, I’ve been building a team ready to tackle the issues that unite us,” her statement says.

Her chief of staff, Alex Ortiz, was Young’s chief, too.

