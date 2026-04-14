Peltola announces big fundraising haul, signaling an expensive Senate race in Alaska

Alaska Democrat Mary Peltola, who is mounting a high-profile challenge to Republican U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, announced on Monday that her campaign raised $8.9 million in the first quarter of the year, a record for any U.S. Senate campaign in Alaska.

The announcement, which followed a Sullivan campaign announcement last week of $2.1 million in first-quarter donations, was a sign that the hotly contested race in Alaska, considered pivotal to Senate control, will be expensive.

Peltola’s statement about the fundraising haul said 95% of the donations were in denominations of $100 or less and that donations came from all parts of Alaska.

“I’m so grateful for the support we’ve received from every single borough and census area across our state, and it’s that support that will bring us to victory this November. It’s going to take all of us, but together we’ll take on the rigged system in DC that’s hurting each and every one of these communities,” Peltola said in the statement.

Peltola, who is Yup’ik and from the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta, has emphasized her rural roots in her campaign; she is currently on a tour of Western Alaska villages.

Sullivan’s campaign last week said the $2.1 million in the first-quarter fundraising added to previous donations, resulting in $7.5 million on hand for the reelection effort.

In a statement, Sullivan campaign spokesperson Nate Adams said the strong support shows that Alaskans know he delivers for Alaska: “From bolstering our Alaska-based military and Coast Guard, unleashing Alaska’s resource economy, and securing historic investments in Alaska’s healthcare system, Senator Sullivan has a proven record of results.”

Money spent on the Alaska Senate race extends far beyond direct donations to campaign. Political action committees and other groups are also spending heavily in independent efforts.

One of those organizations is the Senate Leadership Fund. That super PAC, which supports Republicans in Senate races, last week announced a $342 million national spending plan. It includes $15 million to support Sullivan.

An example of the national focus on the Peltola-Sullivan race is an online ad recently released by the National Republican Senatorial Committee. It blames Peltola for “men in women’s sports, costs through the roof, open borders,” and it ties her to former President Joe Biden.

Peltola, a former U.S. House and Alaska State Legislature member, is also getting support from outside her campaign as well.

The Senate Majority PAC, a Democratic group, is supporting Peltola and has already spent money on ads attacking Sullivan. The organization characterized Peltola as a top-tier candidate after she announced her campaign in January. Peltola’s entrance into the race in January “completely upends the campaign, putting an already unpopular and weak Dan Sullivan on his heels,” Senate Majority PAC spokesperson Lauren French said in a Jan. 12 statement.

Another group, the Anchorage-based 907 Initiative, has launched an advertising campaign targeting Sullivan. The campaign refers to him as “Yes-Man Dan” and criticizes him for consistently doing “the bidding of national party leaders. . .even when it’s bad for Alaska.” Among the examples cited by the 907 Initiative is last year’s sweeping and controversial budget and tax bill called the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which Sullivan has championed as an economic boon for Alaska.