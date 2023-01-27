KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Jan. 27, 2023: Lily Hope’s Chilkat weaving workshop; “Alaska Theater Festival: Radio Plays”; “Hip Hop on Front” concert preview

by

Chilkat Weaving workshop photo
Lily Hope’s Chilkat Weaving Workshop, Jan. 2023 (Photo by @sydneyakagiphoto)

Full Show

Segments on today’s show:

Chilkat weaving workshop
Hip Hop on Front” Preview
“Alaska Theater Festival: Radio Plays” preview

Lily Hope teaches weavers across the country to weave Chilkat. She is currently hosting a two-week intensive workshop of weavers working to finish a child-size Chilkat ceremonial blanket. This moment is significant because the workshop is increasing the number of weavers that have the knowledge to weave full-size ceremonial regalia.

On today’s Juneau Afternoon, Lily and two fellow weavers join Volunteer Host Andy Kline to discuss the workshop and its culminating “First Dance Ceremony” on Feb. 1, where 20 robes will be danced.

Special Note: On Feb. 3, the robes will be displayed in a show, “For Our Children: Chilkat Regalia Woven in the Lineage of Jennie Thlunaut and Clarissa Rizal” at the Juneau-Douglas Museum.

Lily Hope’s Chilkat Weaving Workshop, Jan. 2023
(Photo by @sydneyakagiphoto)
Lily Hope’s Chilkat Weaving Workshop, Jan. 2023
(Photo by @sydneyakagiphoto)

Also, on today’s program…

Guests:

  • Lily Hope, Chilkat weaving workshop leader
  • Donedin Jackson, Chilkat weaving workshop participant
  • Ruth Hallows, Chilkat weaving workshop participant
  • Flordelino Lagundino, Artistic Director, Theater Alaska
  • Cate Ross, Ghost Light Theatre
  • Cheryl Snyder, Vice President & General Manager, KTOO Music & Arts
  • Lance Mitchell, “Hip Hop on Front” Producer
  • Rrains, Hip Hop Artist
  • D.Loading, Hip Hop Artist

