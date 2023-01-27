Jan. 27, 2023: Lily Hope’s Chilkat weaving workshop; “Alaska Theater Festival: Radio Plays”; “Hip Hop on Front” concert preview

Segments on today’s show:
Lily Hope teaches weavers across the country to weave Chilkat. She is currently hosting a two-week intensive workshop of weavers working to finish a child-size Chilkat ceremonial blanket. This moment is significant because the workshop is increasing the number of weavers that have the knowledge to weave full-size ceremonial regalia.
On today’s Juneau Afternoon, Lily and two fellow weavers join Volunteer Host Andy Kline to discuss the workshop and its culminating “First Dance Ceremony” on Feb. 1, where 20 robes will be danced.
Special Note: On Feb. 3, the robes will be displayed in a show, “For Our Children: Chilkat Regalia Woven in the Lineage of Jennie Thlunaut and Clarissa Rizal” at the Juneau-Douglas Museum.
Also, on today’s program…
- Theater Alaska and Ghostlight Theatre will offer a preview of the upcoming — “Alaska Theater Festival: Radio Plays” — produced in partnership with KTOO.
- “Hip Hop on Front” concert preview
Guests:
- Lily Hope, Chilkat weaving workshop leader
- Donedin Jackson, Chilkat weaving workshop participant
- Ruth Hallows, Chilkat weaving workshop participant
- Flordelino Lagundino, Artistic Director, Theater Alaska
- Cate Ross, Ghost Light Theatre
- Cheryl Snyder, Vice President & General Manager, KTOO Music & Arts
- Lance Mitchell, “Hip Hop on Front” Producer
- Rrains, Hip Hop Artist
- D.Loading, Hip Hop Artist
Volunteer Andy Kline hosts today’s program. You can catch Juneau Afternoon, Wednesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3 and KAUK 91.7 Juneau Auke Bay. A rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. You can also tune in online at ktoo.org/listen.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.