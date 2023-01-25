KTOO

Newscast – Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023

by

In this newscast:

  • A rockslide damaged the Basin Road Trestle early this morning,
  • Master Carver Wayne Price is returning to UAS to teach carving and formline design,
  • A new report examines the impacts of a drought that hit Southeast Alaska from 2016-2019,
  • Alaska Congresswoman Mary Peltola announced she won a seat on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee,
  • The Alaska Lieutenant Governor has certified an application for a petition that would get rid of the state’s ranked choice voting system

Yvonne Krumrey

Local News Reporter, KTOO

Juneau is built on hidden and assumed layers of power and access, influencing how we interact with identity, with the law and with each other. I bring you stories of the gaps in access to power, and those who are working to close those gaps.

