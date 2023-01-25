Newscast – Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023

In this newscast:
- A rockslide damaged the Basin Road Trestle early this morning,
- Master Carver Wayne Price is returning to UAS to teach carving and formline design,
- A new report examines the impacts of a drought that hit Southeast Alaska from 2016-2019,
- Alaska Congresswoman Mary Peltola announced she won a seat on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee,
- The Alaska Lieutenant Governor has certified an application for a petition that would get rid of the state’s ranked choice voting system