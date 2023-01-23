KTOO

Southeast | Transportation

The Lituya’s mechanical problems will keep it sidelined until early February

by

The Alaska Marine Highway System ferry Lituya provides regular service between Metlakatla Indian Community and Ketchikan. (Leila Kheiry/KRBD)

The Alaska Marine Highway System ferry Lituya will be out of service until at least Feb. 1. That’s according to the state transportation department, which made the announcement a week after the boat stopped making runs to Metlakatla.

Shannon McCarthy, a spokesperson for the Alaska Department of Transportation, says the boat has a generator engine failure.

“We had technical reps analyzing the problem this Saturday and should know more details on the repair here shortly in terms of timeline, McCarthy wrote in an email to KRBD on Monday.”

The Inter-Island Ferry Authority, which is a small regional ferry line, will continue to fill in for the Lituya while it’s sidelined. There will not be disruption to the sailing schedule to Prince of Wales Island.

The boat will leave Ketchikan at 11:30 a.m., and arrive in Metlakatla at 12:15 p.m., before leaving Metlakatla at 12:30 p.m. and arriving back in Ketchikan at 1:15 p.m.

