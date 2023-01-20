KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Jan. 20, 2023: George Kuhar’s 12th Annual Birthday Show; A celebration of the written word; Rally for education

by

George Kuhar and his guitar, Kingston.
Photo by Gabe Donohoe

Full Episode

For 12 years, musician George Kuhar and his guitar Kingston have celebrated his birthday with a public music show. George visits with Juneau Afternoon Volunteer Host Andy Kline to share some music and talk about this annual tradition.

Other conversations include:

  • It’s a celebration of the written word. Andy talks with the new owner of Hearthside Books, and he visits with the Juneau Public Library and finds out about their list of the most popular books of 2022.
  • And a preview of the upcoming Rally for Education with teachers from Dzantik’i Heeni Middle School.

Guests:

  • George Kuhar, Musician
  • Olga Lijó Seráns, Owner, Hearthside Books
  • Michael Bucy, Middle school music teacher, Dzantik’i Heeni
  • Cheyenne Cuellar, Middle school science teacher, Dzantik’i Heeni
  • Tracy Goldsmith, Middle school language arts and science teacher, Dzantik’i Heeni
  • Margaret Luedke, Juneau Public Library

Volunteer Andy Kline hosts today’s program. You can catch Juneau Afternoon, Wednesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3 and KAUK 91.7 Juneau Auke Bay. A rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. You can also tune in online at ktoo.org/listen.

Subscribe to the podcast:

Apple Podcasts
NPR One
Spotify
Stitcher
RSS

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Like what you just read? KTOO news stories are member supported. Support your community news source today. Donate to KTOO.

Read next

George Kuhar performs at the KTOO studios for the Red Carpet Concert series

Red Carpet Concert: George Kuhar, 'Angie O'

Juneau songwriter George Kuhar stands in the window of Peabody's Monster, a downtown rehearsal space and musician cooperative. He performs at 8:00 Tuesday night at the Alaska Folk Festival. (Photo by Jack Sanders/KTOO)

Listen to Playboy Spaceman's George Kuhar cover Juneau filmmaker Lisle Hebert

Songwriter George Kuhar will perform Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. at the Alaska Folk Festival Tuesday

Juneau songwriter George Kuhar performs with Playboy Spaceman at the Rockwell Ballroom on July 9, 2016. The band was playing at its album release party for "And His Father." (Photo by Annie Bartholomew/KTOO)

Health care ordeal inspires Playboy Spaceman's latest releases

Playboy Spaceman's latest releases are inspired kidney failure, Obamacare and and the loss of a parent. The band's second studio full-length album is called "And His Father."

George Kuhar rehearses with his band Playboy Spaceman at Peabody's rehearsal space in downtown Juneau on Feb. 17, 2014. (Photo by Annie Bartholomew/KTOO)

George Kuhar releases One Heart Army

Last month, Juneau musician George Kuhar performed his new album with his band Playboy Spaceman the Rockwell ballroom.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications