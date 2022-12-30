In this newscast:
- A Juneau woman returned home from a holiday trip to find her home ransacked and her grandmother’s regalia stolen,
- State prosecutors say Ketchikan’s police chief shoved a man and held him in a chokehold. He was indicted for alleged felony assault this week
