KTOO

Aleutians | Federal Government

Mount Young: Aleutian volcano renamed for explosive Alaska congressman

by

Degassing from the North Cerberus vent on Semisopochnoi Island in between ashy eruptions, seen from the west in 2021. (Allan Lerner, Alaska Volcano Observatory/U.S. Geologic Survey)

Any day now, President Joe Biden is expected to sign into law a bill that renames a volcano on a small Aleutian Island after the late Congressman Don Young.

2018 Republican U.S. House of Representatives candidate Don Young
2018 Republican U.S. House of Representatives candidate Don Young

U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski said she knew Young’s softer side, as well as the reasons for his volatile reputation. She said she and U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan intentionally chose a volcano.

“As we were looking for something that might be fitting, we looked not only at mountains, but we looked at mountains that continue to blow their top to this very day,” she said.

The mountain is west of Adak, and comprises three volcanic cones. Its previous name, Mount Cerberus, was also named for a fierce creature. In Greek mythology, Cerberus was a hellhound — a three-headed dog that stood guard at the entrance to the underworld.

Semisopochnoi Island, with the three cones of Mount Cerberus in the foreground and Fenner lake behind, in November 2012. Photograph courtesy of Roger Clifford. Anvil Peak is the snow-capped feature at upper left. (Image courtesy of Roger Clifford)

Besides the mountain, the bill names a federal building in Fairbanks and a job center in Palmer after Young.

Congresswoman Mary Peltola, who is finishing Young’s term in office, said Young would probably like knowing that his name is on a job center, uplifting future generations of workers.

“Don always spoke fondly of his time working construction in Alaska, driving a D8 Caterpillar bulldozer, and he always looked out for people who work with their hands,” she said on the House floor last week.

The bill passed both chambers with no opposition. Once Biden signs it, the Board on Geographic Names has 30 days to rename the mountain. Google Maps, though, isn’t waiting. It has already labeled the peak as Mt. Young.

Steaming from North Cerberus crater, Semisopochnoi Island, on May 31, 2021 overflight. (M.W. Loewen, Alaska Volcano Observatory/U.S. Geologic Survey)

Alaska Public Media

Alaska Public Media is our partner station in Anchorage. KTOO collaborates with partners across the state to cover important news and to share stories with our audiences.

Like what you just read? KTOO news stories are member supported. Support your community news source today. Donate to KTOO.

Read next

A photo of a screen showing an image shaped like a volcano

More likely mud than magma, Sitka’s newest volcano is rising from the depths

Experts who’ve seen the image say it is no cause for alarm. It’s most likely a mud volcano, and it’s not the only one near Sitka.

A snowy volcano, partly obscured by clouds, seen from across calm seas.

Another Aleutian volcano is showing signs of unrest

Four Aleutian volcanoes have been under elevated alert levels for about a year. Now they've been joined by a fifth.

An aerial photo of the snow-covered crater at the summit of a volcano

Alaska Volcano Observatory reclassifies Mt. Edgecumbe as ‘historically active’

A lot of people in Sitka have become used to describing Mt. Edgecumbe as “dormant,” but that term really isn’t used by geologists.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications