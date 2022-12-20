KTOO

Newscast – Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022

In this newscast:

  • Tomorrow is the winter solstice, and for some, an opportunity to work toward healing from colonialism,
  • Controversy over a logging project near Yakutat intensified,
  • A Southeast Alaska weather update: snow is on the way,
  • The Anchorage School Board narrowly approved several budget cut recommendations
