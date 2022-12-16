Juneau School District extends contract with food vendor

The Juneau School District has extended its contract with NANA Management Services, the food vendor whose worker mistakenly delivered floor sealant to a food warehouse this summer.

Staff served the floor sealant to students, thinking it was shelf-stable milk. The school board will vote in January whether to pursue a third-party investigation into the district’s communication about the incident.

At a school board meeting Tuesday night, the board approved a six-month contract with NANA starting Jan. 1. Cassee Olin, the district’s administrative services director, told the board it was the only food vendor to submit a proposal.

The contract includes a 12.5% increase in meal rates, which will be absorbed by the district to avoid passing on that cost to students this school year. Olin said the decision to make breakfast “grab and go” when the new contract begins – offering microwaveable or cold meals rather than hot meals – helped avoid an even higher increase.