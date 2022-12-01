Dec. 1, 2022: Why Black Americans Find Empowerment in the Digital Economy (Part 2)

On this week’s episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association we are bringing back our very special guest Joseph Robinson for a more in depth discussion centered around crypto currency and the economic empowerment that it provides for the Black community as well as the LGBTQ community (listen to Part 1 of this discussion here).

Christina Michelle and self-made millionaire Joseph Robinson will discuss the ins and outs of what it takes to be successful in this economy by investing in crypto currency. Our guest will educate us on how to get started, as well as how to bounce back when the market is down and investments look bleak.