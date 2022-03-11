Studies show that LBGTQ and Black Americans are leading the cryptocurrency revolution.

In a survey last year, the National Opinion Research Center at the University of Chicago, found that the majority of crypto investors are under forty, do not have college degrees, and two-fifths are people of color.

On this Thursday’s Culture Rich Conversations, Christina Michelle sits down with Joseph Juana Robinson, a self-taught crypto investor.

He talks about the risks and rewards of digital currency and why it appeals to Blacks and other historically marginalized groups.

Christina Michelle is this week’s host for Culture Rich Conversations, which is produced by the Black Awareness Association of Juneau. The program airs on Thursdays at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3 and rebroadcasts at 7:00 p.m. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.