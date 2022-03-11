Studies show that LBGTQ and Black Americans are leading the cryptocurrency revolution.
In a survey last year, the National Opinion Research Center at the University of Chicago, found that the majority of crypto investors are under forty, do not have college degrees, and two-fifths are people of color.
On this Thursday’s Culture Rich Conversations, Christina Michelle sits down with Joseph Juana Robinson, a self-taught crypto investor.
He talks about the risks and rewards of digital currency and why it appeals to Blacks and other historically marginalized groups.
Christina Michelle is this week’s host for Culture Rich Conversations, which is produced by the Black Awareness Association of Juneau. The program airs on Thursdays at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3 and rebroadcasts at 7:00 p.m. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.
Cryptocurrency: A brave new world for Black investors.
Joseph Juana Robinson says the crypto world is full of scams and get-rich-schemes — but if you do your homework, keep humble, stay patient and don’t get greedy — there are opportunities to earn big returns. Robinson believes cryptocurrency is a form of investment that offers economic empowerment to Black Americans and other historically disadvantaged peoples, because it’s a system that’s basically color-blind.