In this newscast:
- The suspect arrested in the killing of Faith Rogers was already in custody for a harassment case,
- Elementary students in Dillingham have been pushing for the renaming of a creek,
- A panel in Sitka examined the history of its former residential school Sheldon Jackson
Subscribe
Get notifications about news related to the topics you care about. You can unsubscribe anytime.
Update notifications
Update the categories you’d like to receive notifications about.
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications